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Inde Navarrette to Receive Rising Star Award for ‘Obsession’ at Palm Springs Film Awards
By Norica P.,4 days ago
Actress Inde Navarrette will be honored at the Palm Springs International Film Awards with the Rising Star Award for her performance in Focus Features’ Obsession. Obsession follows the story of Bear, a hopeless romantic who, after breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price. The Focus Features film is written, edited, and directed by Curry Barker and also stars Michael Johnston, Megan Lawless, Cooper Tomlinson and Andy Richter.