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Billikens Fall Short Against Illinois State
4 days ago
ST. LOUIS – The Billikens fell to Illinois State 72-55 on Saturday afternoon inside Chaifetz Arena despite recording a combined 21 steals and blocks. Saint Louis opened the game with a defensive stop and a three-pointer from D'Myjah Bolds. The Billikens scored on their first three possessions to take an early 8-5 lead. Illinois State responded with an 11-0 run to take a 16-8 advantage midway through the quarter. Tyonna Bailey scored four straight points to cut the deficit to 16-12 before the Redbirds closed the quarter on a 7-0 run.
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