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Athletes compete in Zenith Athletics’ first ALS Challenge in Duluth
By Maggie Franzen,4 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now) - Northland athletes, including Briggs LeSavage, competed Saturday morning in Zenith Athletics’ first ALS Challenge, a one-day partner fitness competition that raised money and awareness for the fight against ALS through an organization called Never Surrender. Spectators watched as athletes of all ages competed...