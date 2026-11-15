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UMD student organization celebrates Native American Heritage Month with round dance
By Ella Schoeberl,4 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now) - Kirby Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth was filled with dancing, drums, and community on Saturday for an autumn round dance. While Powwow season is wrapped up for the year, a round dance is another way to bring the community together for dinner, singing and sharing more about native heritage.
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