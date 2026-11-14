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Maine's Deepest Lake Boasts Glassy, Mirror-Like Water For Swimming, Fishing, And Paddling
By Editor recommendations,3 days ago
The northeastern state of Maine is famous for its stunning natural scenery and has some of the most breathtaking views in New England. It's home to stunning beaches, picturesque coastal towns, and wildlife in the gorgeous Acadia National Park. Most tourists who visit Maine flock straight to the coast, but the Pine Tree State also boasts some incredible freshwater lakes. Sebago Lake is the deepest lake in Maine with depths reaching 300 feet, and it's also one of the most beautiful.
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