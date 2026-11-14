undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Florida Sinks 990-Foot Ocean Liner to Build a World-Record Reef
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
Retiring an obsolete passenger vessel dictates a brutal endpoint: a foreign scrapyard where workers tear apart historic engineering for raw steel. Florida tourism officials orchestrated a different fate for one of the most famous ships in American maritime history, sacrificing the hull to set an underwater milestone. Marine crews scuttled...