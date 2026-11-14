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One Of America's Oldest Former Military Sites Is Now A 226-Acre Park With Underground Tunnels
By Editor recommendations,4 days ago
When we think of New York City, our minds usually picture towering skyscrapers, yellow taxis, and the busy streets of Manhattan. We tend to look at it as a modern city, overlooking the extensive history that shaped New York into the dazzling metropolis it is today. But below the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, on the northeastern shore of Staten Island, sits Fort Wadsworth, one of the city's most underrated tourist attractions and one of the country's oldest military installations. Now a 226-acre park, the former military site still has historic fortifications and underground passageways.
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