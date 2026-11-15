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SpaceX Starship Upper Stage Lands Successfully
4 days ago
SpaceX's Starship rocket achieved a significant milestone as its upper stage successfully landed at the company's Starbase facility in Texas. This marks the first time the upper stage of a rocket has returned to Earth and landed safely. The achievement occurred during Test Flight 15, which launched on Friday (November 13). However, SpaceX was unable to recover the booster rocket, which crashed into the Gulf of Mexico after an automated abort, according to CNBC.