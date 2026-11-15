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Fire spreads between floors at Logan apartment complex, leaves seven units uninhabitable
By Jonathan May, KUTV,4 days ago
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A fire damaged apartments at Bridger Pointe in Logan, leaving seven units uninhabitable, the Logan City Fire Department said. The fire was reported at 11:37 a.m. at 1585 N. 400 East. Crews arrived five minutes later and initially saw no smoke or flames. Less than a minute later, they saw smoke inside an apartment and called for more help.