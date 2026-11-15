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Lurie directs $12 million to address chaos in SF Mission District
By Natasha Weber,4 days ago
San Francisco has spent years describing the Mission District as both a cultural heart and a civic emergency. This week the description came with a number. Mayor Daniel Lurie, alongside Supervisor Jackie Fielder, directed attention and resources toward the blocks where open drug use, untreated illness, and street disorder have become part of the daily scenery. The new Mission District funding totals 12 million dollars, assembled from philanthropic gifts and state support rather than a single new city tax. Officials say the money will improve street conditions. Residents will judge it by whether the walk to the bus feels safer next month than it did last month, and by whether help arrives as something more than a slogan.
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