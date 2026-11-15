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Police across Pennsylvania signing up to work with ICE
By Chris F. Weber,4 days ago
On a Tuesday night in a borough hall outside Pittsburgh, a police chief stood at a folding table and told residents that his department had joined a federal program most of them had never heard named aloud. The paperwork was already signed. Officers would receive training, a federal database login, and a defined role in immigration enforcement. Across the commonwealth, that quiet administrative step has become a statewide pattern. Pa ICE agreements now link nearly 150 local police agencies to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a roster that reporting in The Philadelphia Inquirer says nearly doubled in six months.
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