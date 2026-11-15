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Trump’s midterm losses reshape state ballot measures on abortion and redistricting
By Natasha Weber,5 days ago
On a Tuesday night in a county annex, poll workers stacked sealed envelopes while a television above the coffee urn flashed congressional maps in red and blue. Outside, volunteers from rival campaigns compared notes in the cold, less interested in the Senate race than in a short paragraph printed near the bottom of the ballot. Those midterm ballot measures, quiet on the page and loud in the weeks that followed, are where a national rebuke of President Trump is already changing what states will argue about next.