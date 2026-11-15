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Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video highlights
By Bryan Tucker,4 days ago
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video highlights from their UFC 334 co-main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Harrison vs. Nunes took place Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kayla Harrison (20-1) and Amanda Nunes (23-6) squared off in the co-main event clash. The fight aired live on Paramount+.