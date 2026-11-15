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No. 6 Texas 22, No. 21 LSU 21: Three things we learned
By Gerald Goodridge,5 days ago
The Longhorns did not play a pretty game of football in Baton Rouge, but the ending was glorious. In an instantly-iconic 22-21 win over the No. 21 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns pulled ahead with a well-designed four-yard touchdown pass from Arch Manning to Raleek Brown with four seconds remaining to secure a fast-track to the College Football Playoff with two games remaining.