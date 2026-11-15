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New brewery coming to life in historic train depot
By Corey McCrae, Multimedia Journalist,4 days ago
The East Palestine Community Improvement Corporation has been hard at work the last couple years—developing the downtown area, giving new life to old buildings. “We had surveys done after the derailment and asked people what they wanted so a brew pub restaurant and a coffee shop were the two top things on that list,” said Barb Herriot, village councilwoman, and board member with EPCIC.