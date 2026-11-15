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Wichita travelers face days of delays after nationwide FAA ground stop
5 days ago
Wichita travelers face days of delays after nationwide FAA ground stop. A nationwide FAA ground stop was lifted Friday night, but the effects are still being felt by travelers at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Some passengers are facing cancellations and delays that could keep them from reaching their destinations until Monday or Tuesday. Others are looking at different airports, arranging rides and trying to figure out how to cover the unexpected costs.