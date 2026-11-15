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FREE PODCAST 11/14 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-16-2021) Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Cameron Grimes & Duke Hudson’s Poker Showdown, Dexter Lumis vs. D’Angelo, more (139 min.)
4 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-16-2021), Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Cameron Grimes & Duke Hudson’s Poker Showdown, Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo, Diamond Mine vs. Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time, Andre Chase vs. Xyon Quinn, Lashing Out with Lash Legend, and more.