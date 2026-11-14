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Route 20 Rivalry? Boise State vs. Oregon State Game Preview
By HunterFKWG,13 days ago
Location: The Blue (Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID) Commentators: Nate Gatter (Play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Lauren Green (Sideline) College Gameday has made it’s grand return to Boise, and it should be a good one today. Soak it up and enjoy it! If you’re reading this at 2AM and decide you want to go to gameday, here is what you need to know. (Might not work with ad blocker on)