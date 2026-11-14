undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Art, Writing and Comics-Making Workshop with Jose Alaniz
2 days ago
As a participant in the 2026 Tacoma Climate Leadership Cohort (https://tacomatreefoundation.org/climate-leaders), a Pierce County initiative, KP News cartoonist José Alaniz will lead an art, writing and comics-making workshop related to wildfire awareness and mitigation on the KP. We are gathering cross-generational stories about life and the environment on the peninsula which will be collected in a free zine to be widely distributed. (Workshop participants will have the option to not contribute to the zine if they don’t want to.)