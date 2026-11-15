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This Gigantic Virginia Furniture Store Is So Massive, It Takes Up 13 Buildings
By Christina Rado,4 days ago
Most furniture stores give you a parking lot, a showroom, and a vague sense of disappointment when you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for. Green Front Furniture in Farmville, Virginia gives you 13 buildings, close to one million square feet of showroom space, and the very real possibility that you’ll need a moment to sit down and collect yourself when you first walk in.
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