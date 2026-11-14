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Lexington Woman, 35, Accused of Hiding Newborn's Death, Held on $25K Bond
By Meghan Sikes,13 days ago
A 35-year-old Lexington woman was arrested Thursday and accused of secretly disposing of a dead newborn instead of reporting the child's death to authorities. Coral Dove Forrest was taken into custody at a residence on Twin Lakes Drive and booked into the Davidson County Detention Center on a felony charge, according to court and jail records.
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