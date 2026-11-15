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Football Recap: Morris Rolls to Its 12th Straight Win + How To Watch
By Team Reports,4 days ago
HOW TO WATCH: This game can be replayed on the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of the IL High School Assn. (IHSA) & Morris High School. Watch Full Replay. Morris had already proven themselves in the regular season and they didn't miss a beat now that it's playoff time. They took their matchup on Saturday with ease, bagging a 56-14 victory over the Sterling Golden Warriors. The win made it a perfect season for the Warriors.