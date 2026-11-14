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Wild in Flagstaff: No. 18 Weber State football upsets No. 5 Northern Arizona in wacky road win
By BRETT HEIN - Standard-Examiner,12 days ago
As if Friday’s travel troubles didn’t portend coming out-of-the-ordinary activity, Weber State’s Saturday trip to Northern Arizona added yet another chapter of wacky recent happenings for the Wildcats in Flagstaff. But No. 18 Weber State stifled No. 5 Northern Arizona in the second half and left town...