undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Notre Dame 41, Boston College 7 – Eagles out-classed in blowout loss
By Kevin Stone,4 days ago
Image courtesy of BC Athletics It was almost as ugly as the loss to Duke. Boston College was thoroughly out-classed by No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, getting blown out in South Bend 41-7. The loss dropped BC to 4-6 overall. If the Eagles are going to make a bowl, they'll have to beat Syracuse next weekend at home then somehow go beat Miami on the road in the season...