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Wednesday 13 Announces MURDERDOLLS Reunion for 25th Anniversary
By Jason,3 days ago
Wednesday 13 confirms reunion with original MURDERDOLLS members Eric Griffin and Acey Slade for select live performances in 2027, honoring the band's legacy and late members. During an appearance on the November 14 episode of the Waste Some Time With Jason Green podcast, Wednesday 13 announced a reunion of the original MURDERDOLLS touring members for select live performances in 2027. This reunion will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls." Joining Wednesday 13 will be guitarists Eric Griffin and Acey Slade, along with Wednesday's solo band members Mike Dupke on drums and Jack Tankersley on bass. The performances are intended as a tribute to the late MURDERDOLLS members Joey Jordison and Ben Graves, with the support of Jordison's sisters, Katie Riekena and Annie Jordison.