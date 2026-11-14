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TIAMAT's Johan Edlund Hospitalized Following Brain Hemorrhage
By Jason,4 days ago
TIAMAT has canceled their concert in Belgrade following a medical emergency involving lead vocalist Johan Edlund, who is currently hospitalized. Johan Edlund, the frontman of Swedish metal band TIAMAT, has been hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage. The band announced the cancellation of their concert scheduled for tonight, November 14, at Zappa Barka in Belgrade, Serbia. The news was shared via the band's official social media channels, expressing concern for Edlund's health and requesting fans to keep him in their thoughts during this difficult time.