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DEATH ANGEL Prepares for New Album and European Tour
By Jason,3 days ago
The American thrash metal band DEATH ANGEL discusses the progress of their upcoming album, potential release dates, and plans for a European tour. In a recent interview with Poland's KVLT Magazine, DEATH ANGEL vocalist Mark Osegueda provided insights into the band's ongoing songwriting sessions for their forthcoming album, which will serve as a follow-up to their 2019 release, "Humanicide." Osegueda noted that the band has already released several singles, including "Wrath (Bring Fire)" and "Cult Of The Used" in 2025, and "The Never Was" in 2026. He explained, "We're writing new music for the full-length. And we wanna amass a bunch of songs and then pick out the best songs." The uncertainty surrounding which singles will be included on the new album remains, as Osegueda emphasized the importance of selecting the strongest material from their writing sessions.