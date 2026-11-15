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Forecast shows rain in Spokane, mountain flurries, cold nights
4 days ago
Meteorologist Rosemary Wright delivers a comprehensive weather forecast for the Pacific Northwest. Expect a significant cool-down, increasing chances of widespread rain, and mountain snow over the coming days. This update covers current temperatures, wind conditions, and precipitation outlook across Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, including an atmospheric river bringing consistent wet weather and snow accumulation in higher elevations.
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