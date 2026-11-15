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Disney's Live-Action Hercules Movie Update Is Good News For The Remake Following Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal Fan-Castings
By Geraldo Amartey,4 days ago
Disney's live-action remake of the beloved animated Hercules has been in limbo since it was announced in 2020, with very little word on its status. However, a new update from insiders offers a glimmer of hope, arriving amid the fan-casting of Wicked star Ariana Grande and Gladiator II star Paul Mescal as the film's leads. Fans believe Grande would make an excellent Megara, while Mescal would be the perfect Hercules.