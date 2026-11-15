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Marshall honors the fallen 75 at 56th annual Fountain Ceremony
By Abby Ayes,4 days ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - November 14, 1970 is a date that changed Marshall University forever. It’s been 56 years since the plane crash that claimed the lives of 75 members of the Marshall family and the Huntington community, but for the people who gather at the ceremony year after year, it isn’t just about remembering what happened; it’s about remembering who they were.