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Dawson's 23 lead Morehead State over IU Indianapolis 79-75
4 days ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Chase Dawson scored 23 points as Morehead State beat IU Indianapolis 79-75 on Saturday. Dawson shot 8 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (2-2). Kenyata Carbon scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 7 from the foul line, and added five rebounds. Dalman Alexander finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points.