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Photos of the week: Election simulation candidates debate top issues of the 2026 campaign
By Daniel Kim,4 days ago
Senior Giuseppe Volpe portrays Bruce Blakeman and speaks on his policies in the Election Simulation Debate on November 4. Giuseppe said that he prepared for his role through "a little bit of method acting." He said, "I watched all of his speeches, videos, and debates. I figured if I knew his policies well enough then the debate would go smoothly, which I think it did. We did some mock debates where my campaign would ask me hard questions that Kathy Hochul would ask."