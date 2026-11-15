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World Triathlon breach exposes athlete medical records
By tfk the5krunner,4 days ago
World Triathlon has confirmed that an attacker copied its athlete, entry and medical records between 6 and 8 November 2026 through a flaw in a reporting tool. The5krunner’s take: Well, they’ve got my details for starters. If you have entered a World Triathlon event or hold a federation licence, treat every email about entries, refunds or payments as suspect, because the attacker now has what it needs to make one convincing.