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A Fresh Start for Great Start to Quality
4 days ago
A key hub for child care services in northern Michigan is getting a fresh start after more than a year of behind-the-scenes upheaval. Networks Northwest announced last month that it had taken over as host organization for the Great Start to Quality (GSQ) Northwest Resource Center, which had previously operated under the umbrella of United Way of Northwest Michigan (UWNWMI). UWNWMI shut down permanently in September after more than 50 years of operations.