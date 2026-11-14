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Smartwatches could learn how well you feel you slept
By tfk the5krunner,13 days ago
Smartwatches can estimate how well you feel you slept, not just how long you slept, by comparing each night with your own normal and adding a few facts about you. the5krunner’s take: It sounds superficially crazy. Why have a watch telling you how you feel? Watch makers should build this, because a sleep score that agrees with how wearers feel is the cheapest way to make them believe every other number on the watch.