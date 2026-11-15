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Texas’ Arch Manning Gets Strange Personal Question From Holly Rowe After LSU Win
By Anthony G Halkias II,4 days ago
The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback, Arch Manning, had a strange night himself on the road against LSU. His stat line did not look good, but he walked away with another Top 25 win, throwing the winning touchdown pass to help Texas escape 22-21. Afterward, a moment during his interview with Holly Rowe offered a different talking point.
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