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No. 8 Ecorse football sees season end with hard loss vs No. 7 Edison in D6 regionals
By Alexander Mulleramuller@medianewsgroup.com,4 days ago
DETROIT — Fresh off earning its first district championship in five years, the Ecorse football team resumed its run through the Division 6 state playoffs on Saturday afternoon. It was a top-10 showdown and rematch of Charter School Conference rivals in a regional round matchup when Ecorse traveled to...