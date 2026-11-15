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Late surge helps Roosevely hockey pull away from Woodhaven in early Metro League clash
By Alexander Mulleramuller@medianewsgroup.com,4 days ago
WYANDOTTE — The early start of the high school ice hockey season continued Saturday afternoon with one matchup seeing local rivals Brownstown Woodhaven and Wyandotte Roosevelt square off at Yack Arena. It’s been a busy start to the young campaign for Roosevelt, which had already played three games coming...