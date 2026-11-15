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RAILERS GRAB TWO STRAIGHT FROM GARGOYLES IN 3-2 WIN
4 days ago
The Railers are 2-0-0-0 against the Gargoyles this season. RAILERS GRAB TWO STRAIGHT FROM GARGOYLES IN 3-2 WIN. Anthony Repaci scored his first of the season. Worcester, MA – The Worcester Railers HC (4-6-0-0, 8 pts) beat the Greensboro Gargoyles (5-4-3-0, 13 pts) at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina by a final score of 3-2 in front of a crowd of 5,634. The Railers are back in action against the Gargoyles on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Coliseum for a 3:00pm puck drop.