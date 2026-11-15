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Cramer’s second half goal lifts No. 16 women’s soccer into NCAA 2nd round
4 days ago
BALTIMORE – It was a chilly night in Baltimore, but the Continentals had no intention of letting their season go cold. Haley Cramer '28 scored in the 65th minute as the nationally ranked No. 16 Continentals defeated Christopher Newport University 1-0 in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship at Johns Hopkins University's Homewood Field on Saturday, Nov. 14.