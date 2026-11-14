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Giving back to the sea: Pacifica’s beloved pier and what’s to come
12 days ago
Birds have taken over the Pacifica Municipal Pier since its collapse almost five months ago. When you look at the pier today, instead of seeing people fishing and enjoying the view, you see it lined with pelicans and other birds front to back. Pacifica has begun working toward stabilizing the pier to prevent a full collapse, but has no plans to reopen the pier. So for now, these coastal creatures are there to stay.