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Women’s volleyball season ends
4 days ago
Coming off their upset over fifth-seeded Alfred State, the eighth-seeded Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team traveled to fourth-seeded Morrisville for a State University of New York Athletic Conference, SUNYAC, Tournament second-round matchup Thursday night. The Cardinals took the opening set before the Mustangs responded by winning the next two. Plattsburgh battled back to force a fifth set, but Morrisville ultimately secured a 3-2 victory, bringing the Cardinals’ season to a close.