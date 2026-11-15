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Dakota State falls short at Briar Cliff (Iowa) in men’s basketball action
4 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Dakota State (S.D.) men's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Saturday afternoon, falling to Briar Cliff (Iowa) 79-71 in a non-conference contest at Newman Flanagan Center. The Trojans held a slim 35-34 halftime advantage as the Chargers pulled away at the end of the game after holding DSU scoreless in the final two minutes.