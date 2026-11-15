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CSU Pueblo students help neighbors prepare before disaster strikes
By Rob Alaniz,4 days ago
A wildfire forces a neighborhood to evacuate. Floodwater cuts off the road home. A fire closes a business, leaving employees unsure what happens next. Those are the situations 13 Colorado State University Pueblo students are asking residents to consider through Be Ready Pueblo!, a disaster preparedness project developed after the Aspen Acres Fire. Their aim is to help people think through an emergency while there is still time to make a plan.