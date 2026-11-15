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Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban, Whose Distinctive Bass Voice Powered ‘Elvira’ and Other Country Smashes, Dies at 83
By Payton Turkeltaub,4 days ago
Richard Sterban, the bass vocalist of the Oak Ridge Boys, died Saturday in Hendersonville, Tenn., following complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after a battle with cancer. He was 83. Both his family and the band announced his death. “We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this […]