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UFC 334 odds, predictions, time: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit picks by elite MMA expert
By Daniel Kohn,4 days ago
Defending champion Ciryl Gane battles fourth-ranked Josh Hokit for the UFC heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday. Gane, 36, won the interim UFC heavyweight championship in June with a TKO win over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. Hokit, 28, is coming off a TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: