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How to Slide in Madden 27 and Keep Your QB in One Piece
By impossiblepheasant18,4 days ago
Home / Sports Games / Madden NFL / How to Slide in Madden 27. To slide in Madden 27, tap Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox once your quarterback has crossed the line of scrimmage with the ball. Tap it, don’t hold it, because holding the same button turns the slide into a dive. We have all watched a scrambling QB take a shot he didn’t need to take, and in Madden that shot can cost you a fumble or your starter. Here’s how to get the slide right every time.