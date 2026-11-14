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History of Football Video Games From Atari Blips to Madden 27
By impossiblepheasant18,4 days ago
Home / Gaming History / History of Football Video Games From Tecmo Bowl to Madden. Football video games have been around for more than five decades. They started as glowing dots on a Magnavox Odyssey in 1972 and turned into the Madden and College Football games we lose sleep over every August. Below you’ll find a dated timeline first, then the milestones, the scandals and the reasons it all still matters. Here’s what we’re working with.