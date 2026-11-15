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Stalled Offensive Drives, Rain, Flat Defense, Plague Birmingham in 36-15 loss to King/Drew
By Matthew Robinson, Sun Contributing Sports Writer,4 days ago
LAKE BALBOA – One of the most underrated elements of football is the energy a team brings to pre-game warmups. The King-Drew Magnet High School Eagles (from the Willowbrook section of South Central Los Angeles) were bouncing up and down on their side of the field for pre-game warmups, the team celebrated big plays during the game on both sides of the ball, and they did their share of barking at Birmingham Patriots players during the game. And as it turned out, the Eagles’ boundless energy and trash talk were backed by solid play on both offense and defense as they administered a serious 36-15 beatdown of the Patriots in the Open Division Quarterfinals at Rick Prizant Stadium in Lake Balboa.