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How to Deke in NHL 27 With Every Control Scheme
By impossiblepheasant18,2 days ago
To deke in NHL 27, you hold the deke modifier (LB on Xbox, L1 on PS5) and then use a face button in Total Control or the right stick in Skill Stick. That’s how you get into it. Actually beating somebody with it is about timing and distance, and we’ve all thrown a gorgeous between-the-legs move straight into a poke check. Here’s how to get the goal instead of the turnover.